Macron Mobilizes 11,000 French Officers to Suppress Protests

Some 4,000 of those policemen will be assigned to Paris, where the General Confederation of Labor and eight national unions called for a large march in the afternoon.

President Emmanuel Macron will deploy 11,000 police officers on the streets to control protests against his pension reform on Tuesday.

Some 4,000 of those policemen will be assigned to Paris, where the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) and eight national unions called for a large march in the afternoon.

The first day of protests against the Macron reform occurred on January 19, when over 2 million people took to the streets of the main French cities, according to the CGT reported.

On Tuesday, it is expected that at least the same number of people will come out to protest against a reform that aims to raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years. Macron also seeks to increase the contribution period to 43 years from 2027.

Michael, danois, 62 ans, éboueur, fracassé par le travail et obligé de prendre des cachets pour le dos pour tenir. Il ramasse 900 kilos de déchets par semaine. Son message « ne faites surtout pas la retraite à 64 ans en France » #ReformeDesRetraites pic.twitter.com/JIi0NKsl0n — Thomas Portes (@Portes_Thomas) January 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "Michael, a 62-year-old Danish garbage collector, has been broken by his job and forced to take pills to cope with back pain. He collects 900 kilos of rubbish weekly. His message, “Above all, don't you retire at 64 y.o in France.” #ReformDesRetraites

Although Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin warned that all citizens who attack police officers will be arrested, he hopes that the protests will take place without serious incidents, as happened on Jan. 19, when demonstrations were registered in 268 cities.

Besides calling for street mobilizations, the French workers will carry out strikes in the main public services such as transportation.

In this way, the French hope to stop Macron's neoliberal bill, which will be discussed in the National Assembly on February 6.