MORENA Party Favorite to Keep the Mayor's Office of Mexico City

So far, Clara Brugada has managed to capture 51 percent of the electoral preferences.

On Monday, the newspaper El Financiero published a poll showing that the National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), the leftist party led by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, is the favorite to govern Mexico City.

Clara Brugada, a MORENA member and mayoral candidate for the "We Continue Making History" coalition, has managed to capture 51 percent of the electoral preferences.

She is followed by the candidate of the opposing alliance "Strength and Heart for Mexico," Santiago Taboada, who has 42 percent in the measurement of electoral preferences carried out between May 13 and 22. Salomon Chertorivski, the candidate of the Citizens' Movement (MC), has 7 percent of the preferences among the total population interviewed.

El Financiero's poll is significant because the current MORENA presidential candidate, Claudia Sheinbaum, was head of Mexico City's government from 2018 to 2023, just as President Lopez Obrador led the city between 2000 and 2005.

Does Mexican presidential front-runner Claudia Sheinbaum want to make circumcision compulsory and close a revered Catholic church? No, it's all part of an election disinformation war.#PolitikoGlobalhttps://t.co/EFyeToN6g5 — Politiko (@Politiko_Ph) May 27, 2024

Regarding the percentages of voting intention for local deputies, the poll showed the following results: MORENA (42 percent), the National Action Party (32 percent), the Institutional Revolutionary Party (9 percent), the Citizens' Movement (6 percent), the Party of the Democratic Revolution (3 percent), the Ecologist Green Party of Mexico (3 percent), the Labor Party (PT) (2 percent), and independent options (3 percent).

On June 2, about 98 million Mexicans are called to vote for more than 20,000 positions, including the presidency, 500 legislators, 128 senators, and nine state governments.

The poll also estimated that 68 percent of the population could turn out to vote. It also revealed that 74 percent say they have already decided their vote, while 10 percent have decided but might change their mind, and 12 percent remain undecided.

