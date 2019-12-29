MAS Presidential Ticket to Be Announced on Jan. 19: Morales

The meeting discussed aspects related to the presidential campaign next year, as well as the congress in which candidates will be appointed to the elections.

Bolivia's exiled President Evo Morales announced Sunday that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) will present their presidential ticket on Jan. 19 during a meeting with leaders of the party in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in which they discussed the course of action for the 2020 election campaign.

“We started the meeting with the national, departmental and regional leaders of the MAS-IPSP, accompanied by some mayors and assembly members to coordinate and convene the national convention in January 2020, where the candidates for President and Vice President of our party will be named,” Morales said on his official Twitter account.

The meeting discussed aspects related to the presidential campaign next year, as well as the congress in which candidates will be appointed to the elections. "The candidate is not yet approved but we are leading all the polls without having a candidate," Morales added,

The MAS-IPSP meeting included the participation of the leaders of the nine departments. The deposed president, who was ousted by a right-wing coup last November, also stated that there have been several debates with Bolivian political groups to coordinate the next elections and have a plan 'B' in case something happens like the coup.

On Dec. 7, Morales was designated campaign director for the 2020 elections by party militants in Cochabamba.As head of the campaign, Morales stressed that his party will elect a “unitary candidate” at a meeting that is likely to take place in an Argentinian province near the border with Bolivia.

During the presidential campaign, the candidate chosen by the MAS convention will upkeep the same program presented by Morales during the legitimate elections held last October.