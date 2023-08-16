Lula and Biden Hold Telephone Conversation

The Brazilian president reiterated his invitation to President Biden to visit Brazil next year, which could take place in a state in the Amazon region.

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a phone conversation on Wednesday with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in which they discussed climate change, environmental preservation and labor rights, according to the Brazilian Presidency.

According to the Brazilian Presidency, the Brazilian president highlighted the importance of making serious progress in the climate change debate. Lula expressed his intention to make the country an example to the world in the areas of environmental preservation and energy transition and cited the recent launch of the new Growth Acceleration Program, focused on these areas.

For his part, Biden said he totally agrees with the concerns expressed by Lula, recognizing the responsibilities of developed countries and the need to support developing countries in dealing with the effects of the climate crisis.

The two leaders also discussed the joint initiative to advance decent work in the 21st century economy, which will be proposed by the U.S. and Brazil, with the participation of representatives of labor movements and the International Labor Organization, on the occasion of the next United Nations General Assembly.

Lula and Biden are scheduled to meet in September at the G20 summit and at the UN Assembly.

During the phone conversation, Lula expressed his solidarity with the victims of the fires in Hawaii and their families.