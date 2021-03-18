    • Live
Lula Suggests US Donate Covid-19 Vaccines to Brazil

    Former Brazilian president and labor leader Luis Inacio Lula da Silva recently suggested that the U.S. should assist Brazil with surplus vaccines in view of the health crisis in his country. | Photo: Twitter @MV_Eng

Published 18 March 2021
Opinion

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva proposed to U.S. President Joe Biden that his country donates to Brazil part of its Covid-19 vaccine surplus.

In a recent conversation with CNN journalist Christiane Amanpour, Lula suggested the possibility that the U.S. could donate part of its surplus stock of vaccines to countries in dire need, such as Brazil: "I do know that the United States has stocks of vaccines and it is not going to use them all. Perhaps these vaccine doses could be donated to Brazil or to poorer countries that cannot afford to pay," Lula said to Amanpour.

He also commented on the possibility of the U.S. donating 10 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses currently not being used.

Posted on local media, news portals, and social networks, Lula also recommended that Biden call a G20 meeting.
 

"It is urgent to call for the main world leaders and put on the table one single issue: vaccine, vaccine, vaccine," Lula insisted.

He also stated that he directed his request to Joe Biden because he does not believe in the Jair Bolsonaro administration. "Nor could I ask Donald Trump, but Biden is a new breath for democracy," he remarked.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/capc-MS
