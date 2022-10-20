Lula Positive on Victory in Runoff Election

The former president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, deemed the comeback of the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro, unlikely.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader's comments came in the wake of poll results showing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro making slow progress in the race for the presidency.

"We are going to win the elections, it seems impossible to me that [Bolsonaro] will cut the difference in a week, despite the crazy things he does, the lies he tells," said Lula at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro.

On the occasion, the leftist candidate criticized the disinformation spread on social networks through false profiles. Bolsonaro has "a powerful machine for telling lies." It is "very difficult to compete against robots," Lula said.

Lula made it a priority for the remaining days until the October 30 runoff to reduce the number of abstentions.

The electorate with which Lula has a clear advantage is that of the poorest, who tend to vote the least.

According to the most recent survey by the Datafolha institute, Lula has 52 percent of total voting intentions, while Bolsonaro has 48 percent, up one point from last week's poll.

Also yesterday a Quaest poll was released in which Lula has 47 percent of the total vote intentions with 42 percent for Bolsonaro showing as well a one-point advance.

However, Lula remains the favorite in all polls ahead of the Brazilian runoff election, to be held in ten days, on October 30.