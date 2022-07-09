Lula Leads Rally for Democracy and Against Hunger

It is part of the electoral pre-campaign of the petista leader for the presidential elections next October.

The former president and candidate for the Together for Brazil coalition, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva heads this Saturday an electoral pre-campaign event in Sao Paulo, whose central theme is the defense of democracy and the fight against hunger, two of the axes of the government program promoted by the petista leader.

Lula is accompanied by the former governor of São Paulo, Geraldo Alckmin, designated as vice-presidential candidate, and Saturday's event is part of his tour of Brazil to strengthen the national reconstruction movement Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil, with which they will run in the October 2022 elections.

This event takes place after visiting Rio de Janeiro on Wednesday and Thursday and is attended by the city's mayor, José de Filippi Júnior, historic leader of the Workers' Party (PT).

Tenho quatro anos da minha vida para me dedicar a cuidar do povo. Quero estabelecer uma relação irmã com governadores e prefeitos. Não é possível um país dar certo com um governante estimulando brigas. Vou mostrar que é possível o Brasil voltar a ser feliz.



I have four years of my life to dedicate myself to taking care of the people. I want to establish a sister relationship with governors and mayors. It is not possible for a country to succeed with a ruler encouraging fights. I will show that it is possible for Brazil to be happy again.

In his speech, the former president pointed out that his "history is confused with the history of Diadema. I came for the first time in 1969. The only paved street was Av. Antonio Piranga. This city was the first to have the courage to elect a metallurgist mayor".

Lula also denounced that "the country is worse than in 2003", when he became President for the first time and pointed out that "inflation and unemployment are higher. The union categories are making deals below inflation. And our solution is to put the poor in the budget and the rich in the income tax".

The 30th March for Jesus is taking place across Brazil today - one of the Worlds' largest Evangelical Christian events (ex: this 2012 photo from SP). Bolsonaro will appear at several marches & pretend they're campaign rallies, but his support is slipping w/ this demographic.+ pic.twitter.com/Nfi060usUI — BrianMier (@BrianMteleSUR) July 9, 2022

In the same vein, the former president pointed out that "after the Workers' Party put an end to hunger in the country, now 33 million Brazilians go to sleep without eating" and asked "How can this be explained in a country that is the third largest food producer in the world?".

He also criticized the policies developed by the current president and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro, and blamed him for the current crisis that the South American giant is experiencing.

Lula, according to polls, is the favorite to win the presidential elections next October