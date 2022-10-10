Lula Expects to Defeat Bolsonaro on Oct 30 Runoff Election

Former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's expectations are on winning the second round of elections "with a bigger difference."

This Monday, in an interview with Super Rádio Tupi of Rio de Janeiro, the leader of the Workers' Party (PT) said the recent support collected "means facilitating the possibility of winning the elections in the second round with a greater difference."

On this occasion, Lula announced a two-day visit to the country's third most important state in votes. "I'm going to dialogue with the people of Rio de Janeiro. I am going to try to win more votes in Rio de Janeiro because my idea is to win the election over Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro."

"We are going to make Rio de Janeiro one of the engines of the Brazilian economy again, as I did in my previous government," Lula said.

The leftist candidate will visit this week the municipality of Belford Roxo, in the populous Baixada Fluminense, the suburban sector that is considered key to closing the gap with Bolsonaro in this state.

In the first round, Lula was defeated against Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro by a difference of about one million votes.

MST WITH LULA IN RIO DE JANEIRO!

Already separate the red look, the flag and the cap that we have two appointments with our future president in Rio de Janeiro. Tomorrow, Tuesday, we meet in Belfort Roxo with Lula and Waguinho at 19:00 in Brasil da Esperança.

The run-off election in Brazil is scheduled for October 30, when leftist candidate Lula will face far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro. Neither reached 50 percent of the valid votes plus one in the first round, with 48.4 percent and 43.2 percent of the valid votes respectively.

Last week, third in the first round of the elections, center-right Senator Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), announced her support for Lula.

Ciro Gomes, of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT), also expressed his support for the leftist Lula, as did former Brazilian president (1994-2002) Henrique Cardoso.