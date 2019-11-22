Lula Defends PT's Candidacies for 2020 Municipal Elections

Former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday promoted the candidates representing the Workers' Party (PT) of Brazil, of which he is a founder, ahead of the 2020 municipal elections, as well as a few dissenters.

"Nobody is going to defend the PT like the PT itself," Lula stated in Sao Paulo, a day before the beginning of the seventh congress of the political party, which will close on November 24.

The former union leader, who was released on November 8 after serving 580 days in political imprisonment, denounced that the country was experiencing an exceptionally historic moment with the government of Jair Bolsonaro.

He pointed out that the PT ruled for several terms in Porto Alegre, the capital of Rio Grande do Sul state, and it is now necessary to promote candidates in other regional capitals such as Salvador (Bahia) and Belo Horizonte (Minas Gerais).

The former workers' leader was deeply moved when he spoke at a meeting of the PT's national leadership in Sao Paulo, where the party's Women's Seminar also took place, and the book 'Lula and Spirituality' was launched by publishers 247 and Kotter.

"We all have secrets. And when you are in prison and you have to control your hatred, for me it was all about saying: people are worse off than I am," Lula said with tears in his eyes.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva chose his homeland, Pernambuco, as one of the first stages of his political tour as soon as he left prison, a gesture thanked by the state governor, Paulo Câmara, who said that the former president will be "welcome" in the entire region of northeastern Brazil.