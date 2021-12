Former Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva sent a congratulatory message to Pope Francis, who is celebrating his 85th birthday on Friday.

“I want to wish him (…) a happy birthday and good health. His example inspires the world, spreading a message of love and respect for others,” Lula wrote on his official Twitter account.

Lula, a pre-candidate from the Workers’ Party for the presidency of Brazil in 2022, practices the Catholic religion and was received by the Supreme Pontiff in 2020 during Lula’s trip to the Vatican.

Quero desejar um feliz aniversário e muita saúde ao @Pontifex_pt. Seu exemplo inspira o mundo, espalhando uma mensagem de amor e respeito ao próximo.



— Lula (@LulaOficial) December 17, 2021

As a result of that meeting, facilitated by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, there is a photo with which Lula illustrated his tweet.

Pope Francis was born on December 17, 1936, and was elected to the chair of Saint Peter in March 2013. In addition to being the leader of the Catholic Church, he is also the head of State of Vatican City.