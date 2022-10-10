    • Live
Lula: 9-Point Lead Over Bolsonaro in Brazil’s Runoff Election

    The former president of Brazil and current presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, greets his supporters during a tour through the streets of the municipality of Guarulhos | Photo: EFE / Sebastião Moreira

Published 10 October 2022 (17 minutes ago)
 Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) holds a nine-point lead over President Jair Bolsonaro in the runoff to be held on October 30, according to the Ipec poll released on Monday.

According to this poll, Lula would have 51 percent of the votes, against Bolsonaro's 42 percent.

The survey indicates stability concerning the voting intentions detected on October 5; Lula remains with the same percentage. Bolsonaro fell one point, within the margin of error, which is two points up and down.

Taking into account only valid votes (discounting blank and null ballots), the left-wing leader would win with 55 percent support, while the extreme right-wing candidate would have 45 percent.

The survey was conducted between October 8 and 10 based on interviews with 2,000 people in 130 municipalities throughout Brazil.
 

