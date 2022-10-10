Lula: 9-Point Lead Over Bolsonaro in Brazil’s Runoff Election

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (2003-2011) holds a nine-point lead over President Jair Bolsonaro in the runoff to be held on October 30, according to the Ipec poll released on Monday.
According to this poll, Lula would have 51 percent of the votes, against Bolsonaro's 42 percent.
The survey indicates stability concerning the voting intentions detected on October 5; Lula remains with the same percentage. Bolsonaro fell one point, within the margin of error, which is two points up and down.