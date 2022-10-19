Lula 47% vs Bolsonaro 42% - Quaest Poll

Former President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is in the lead with a five percentage point advantage.

The new Quaest poll released on Wednesday showed that the leader of the Workers' Party (PT) has 47 percent of total voting intentions against Jair Bolsonaro, of the Liberal Party (PL), with 42 percent.

Taking into account valid votes (excluding blank, and null, undecided) the leftist Lula has 53 percent while the far-right Bolsonaro has 47 percent.

Considering only the voters most likely to vote in the October 30 runoff, Lula has 52.8 percent and Bolsonaro 47.2 percent.

Two thousand people were interviewed for this survey between October 16 and 18, whose margin of error is +/- two percentage points.

A poll by the same institute released last week showed a more significant point lead for Lula, with 49 percent of total voting intentions, while Bolsonaro had 42 percent.

Lula, who remains the favorite candidate in all polls, won the first round of the elections with 57.2 votes (48.4 percent) and Bolsonaro came in second place with 51.07 votes (43.2 percent).

The second round of the Brazilian presidential elections will be held on October 30 and the winning candidate will be sworn in as president on January 1.

