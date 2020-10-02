Luis Arce Remains Favorite To Become Bolivia's Next President

The Socialist candidate has 44.4 percent of the voting intention. Carlos Mesa, the conservative candidate, is 10 points behind.

The latest poll from the Latin American Geopolitical Strategic Center (CELAG) shows that Bolivia's Socialist presidential candidate Luis Arce is the favorite to win the October election.

The Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) candidate has 44.4 percent of the voting intention, followed by his conservative rival Carlos Mesa, with 34 percent.

The Revolutionary Nationalist Movement (MNR) candidate Fernando Camacho is in third place with 15.2 percent of the voting intention.

With three weeks to go before the election, statistics show that 4 out of 10 Bolivians believe Luis Arce will be the next president, while 3 out of 10 believe it will be Mesa. These estimates were collected after CELAG telephonically interviewed 1,700 people nationwide.

#Bolivia | Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) presidential candidate Luis Arce denounced that the Supreme Court (TSE) is desperately seeking to proscribe the leftist movement from the elections through unconstitutional appeals. https://t.co/eIxTsddmHc — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 28, 2020

While Arce leads the polls as the preferred candidate for the presidency, the right-wing parties and organizations have sought in every way to proscribe MAS or slander about the socialist movement so that the people will not vote for it.

Meanwhile, local mainstream media try to convince people that the MAS party will generate violent acts on Election Day, October 18.

TeleSUR correspondent in Bolivia Freddy Morales reported that the coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez vowed that MAS will not return to the government because she will prevent it.