Luis Almagro Denies Having Violated Oas Ethics Code After Scandal

The OAS Secretary General affirmed that he was not "supervisor of any person" with whom he had any kind of relationship.

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, denied having violated the organization's codes of ethics by having an intimate relationship with a woman who is part of his work circle, as reported by the AP agency on October 7.

The investigation against Luis Almagro was made public during the LII session of the OAS General Assembly and indicates that the head of the organization had an intimate relationship with a colleague younger than him, of Mexican nationality.

"My team and I are very calm because we have always taken the appropriate measures to ensure that no situation contravenes the rules of the organization," responded the regional leader in a press conference from Lima, Peru, a day after the accusations against him.

News of the internal investigation into a relationship between Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro and a Mexican-born staffer emerged as Almagro is presiding over the organization’s annual meeting in Peru. https://t.co/x7sGrl95kf — The Associated Press (@AP) October 7, 2022

Almagro also said that he never promoted her or increased her salary, actions that are considered special conditions established in the OAS code of ethics.

According to OAS internal regulations, intimate relationships should not occur between colleagues if they affect the performance of their duties. In addition, by sustaining a relationship of this type, the person with the superior position may not make any type of evaluation or work supervision of his or her partner.

According to reports by media outlets such as EFE, the relationship between Luis Almagro and his colleague belonging to the Secretariat for the Strengthening of Democracy is known by everyone within the organization, to the extent that "everyone knows that she is his girlfriend".

Although the identity of the young woman has not been revealed, it is presumed that she is the same woman who accompanied Almagro in an interview for the biographical book Luis Almagro. No pide perdón, by Martín Natalevich.