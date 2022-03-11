Lugansk and Donetsk Republics Have Control Over Most Territory

On Friday, it was announced that the Lugansk military has its territory under control.

Ivan Filiponenko, Lugansk People's Republic Militia Spokesman disclosed to state TV channel 'Rossiya 24', that the military forces of the LPR have controlled a great area of the Donbass region.

The military forces of the Donetsk People's Republic have almost 60 percent of their region under control, according to the statements of the DPR People’s Militia official representative Eduard Basurin.

The Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov pointed out that the Ukrainian city of Volnovakha has been liberated by the DPR troops, alongside the settlements of Olginka, Veliko-Anadol, and Zeleny Gai, allowing the military forces an advance of six kilometers.

Konashenkov said that the troops are in the proximities of the Mariupol city, surrounding it, advancing 800 meters from the east, north, and west directions.

Kazakhstan, one of Russia’s closest allies, has denied a request for its troops to join the offensive in Ukraine and will not recognise the so-called republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.https://t.co/62ZsxMfTzY — Brian Provus ������ (@brianprovus) March 11, 2022

Last February 24, the Russian government launched a special military operation in support of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), which called on Moscow for help to repel the aggression from Kiev.

Days before the special operation started, the Kremlin had recognized the independence of the DPR and the LPR, and signed agreements of friendship and cooperation, where it was included diplomatic relations and providing military aid.