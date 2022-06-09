Lower House Approves Confiscating Weapons From Dangerous People

The decision was taken with 224 favorable votes, in its overwhelming majority from the Democratic Party, and 202 votes against, practically all from the Republican Party.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives voted in favor of the "Federal Extreme Risk Protection Orders Act of 2022" (H.R. 2377), which will allow the activation of a legal procedure to confiscate firearms from people who may represent a danger to others or for themselves.

If the H.R. 2377 is approved by the Senate, it will facilitate the creation of the "Red-Flag Laws," which are already in place in Washington D.C. and in the states of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

On Wednesday night, the Lower House also passed the "Protecting Our Kids Act" (H.R. 7910), which contains the toughest anti-gun measures that U.S. representatives have passed in decades. However, the Senate is not expected to approve it.

"This is not normal... This is about blood money."@AOC blasted the illegal trafficking of guns across states and the stark ratio of US mass shootings compared to G-7 countries https://t.co/rhtWFi59dQ pic.twitter.com/dPXq8NgKZH — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 8, 2022

The H.R. 7910 proposes to increase the minimum age for the purchase of semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21 years and prohibits the sale of large-capacity magazines. It also sets measures to regulate homemade weapons known as "ghost guns" because they do not have serial numbers.

Currently, these weapons, which have been used in several mass shootings across the United States, can be made with parts purchased separately on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a group of Democratic and Republican senators is negotiating a more moderate bill with measures to increase background checks and limit the sale of the components of some guns. They are expected to reach an agreement before the end of the week.

