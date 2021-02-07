Long Lines Reported During Voting in Ecuador: Live Updates

Over 13 million people are expected to participate in elections to choose Ecuador's next president.

Polls opened at 07:00hrs and will close at 17:00hrs (local time). Ecuadoreans will also renew the electoral and legislative power by voting on 144 authorities and Andean Parliament members. The National Electoral Council registered over 2000 national and international observers to monitor the process. Most polls forecast that progressive Union for Hope (UNES) presidential candidate Andres Arauz will win in the first round of voting.

2:50 -pm Less than three hours before the polling stations close, two U.S. journalists have denounced that observers face access restrictions by authorities from the National Electoral Council under the excuse of “biosecurity” measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today is Ecuador's historic election. In numerous precincts of the major city Guayaquil, a rightwing hub, the govt's politicized and biased National Electoral Council (CNE) is preventing the entry of observers trying to make sure the vote is fair, using "biosecurity" as an excuse https://t.co/qZUsWGpfJL — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 7, 2021 Here is video showing Ecuadorian authorities in the major city of Guayaquil refusing to allow delegates from the leading left-wing candidate Andrés Arauz into the precinct to observe and make sure the voting process is fair, using the pandemic as an excuse pic.twitter.com/RPXAlQeXob — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 7, 2021 I observed the recent vote in Bolivia and covered Venezuela’s election and was given complete access to polls. As voting begins in Ecuador, the repression of Lenin Moreno’s government is on display as observers are kept away on specious grounds. https://t.co/vHG363BkJo — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 7, 2021

12:20 -pm Ecuadorean residents in Genoa, Italy, call out line ups that are more than 3km long and lousy management from electoral authorities, which set a small polling station for more than 14,000 voters. Also, in Venezuela, Ecuadorean residents complain about the lack of organization from the electoral authorities.

Extremely long queues also remain in Barcelona, Spain, and provinces in Ecuador. The Union for Hope (UNES) party claims that these long lines are part of a right-wing force's strategy to delay the votes.

������ DENUNCIA |

Denunciamos al mundo lo que está sucediendo durante las #Elecciones2021Ec

La estrategia de la derecha es retardar la votación en sectores populares mientras que en los centros donde sufragan representantes de la oligarquía, hacerlo con fluidez.@CIDH @totonia68 pic.twitter.com/MYMWPOauFr — Unión por la Esperanza ���� (@UNESECUADOR) February 7, 2021

"COMPLAINT | We denounce to the world what is happening during the #Elections2021Ec. The right-wing strategy is to delay voting in popular sectors while in the centers where representatives of the oligarchy vote, they do so smoothly."





✅Votantes ecuatorianos en Venezuela piden mayor organización de centro de votación

✅Cónsul informa que tienen permitido un aforo limitado del centro para 200 personas

➡Medidas de bioseguridad ralentizan proceso que es manual, a diferencia de votación automatizada en Venezuela pic.twitter.com/y3gXbI3joR — Leonel Retamal Muñoz (@LeonelTeleSUR) February 7, 2021

"Ecuadorean voters in Venezuela ask for better organization of voting center. Consul reports that they are allowed a limited seating capacity of the center for 200 people. Biosecurity measures slow down the manual process, unlike automated voting in Venezuela."

Más de 3 km. de cola para que los Ecuatorianos en Génova podamos ejercer nuestro derecho al voto, con una pésima gestión de un consulado cuántico que para recinto electoral consiguió un local de 600 m2, para 29 mesas electorales y casi 14mil electores ��@MashiRafael @ecuarauz pic.twitter.com/4IOTlid1Wr — MOVIMIENTO RC GÉNOVA ITALIA (@RCGenovaItalia) February 7, 2021

"More than 3 km. of the queue for Ecuadoreans in Genoa to be able to exercise our right to vote, with a very bad management of a consulate that got a 600 m2 room for 29 polling stations and almost 14,000 voters.

11:50 -am The two main presidential candidates besides Andres Arauz, Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Perez, have also cast their votes."

Guillermo Lasso said that he feels confident in a second round.

11:15 -am The National Electoral Council (CNE) reports the first update on the electoral process. According to the authorities, it remained peaceful as the polling stations followed biosecurity measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President of the National Electoral Council, Diana Atamaint, said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CNE added 611 polling stations, so it is essential for people to verify the address. There are 38.806 polling stations.

Also, the CNE recalled in a statement that the theft of ballot papers is a major crime after the authorities found a citizen carrying ballots in Manabí province.

Hemos utilizado la tecnología para estas #Elecciones2021Ec . A través de #CNEApp los ciudadanos pueden consultar su lugar de votación. Recordamos que por efectos de la pandemia hemos incrementado 611 recintos, es importante verificar el lugar de sufragio, señala @DianaAtamaint. pic.twitter.com/Uv9TuF5xFB — cnegobec (@cnegobec) February 7, 2021

"We have used technology for these #Elecciones2021Ec. Through #CNEApp, citizens can check their polling place. We remember that due to the pandemic's effects, we have increased 611 precincts, it is important to verify voting location, points out.

@DianaAtamaint."

10:45 - am Ecuadorean residents in New Jersey go to the polls despite heavy snowfall. More than 410,000 Ecuadoreans living abroad are registered on the electoral roll.

‼️URGENTE‼️

Ciudadanos ecuatorianos residentes en EEUU votan este momento en New Jersey, a pesar de las condiciones climáticas! #EcuadorDecide pic.twitter.com/Bd5eRqoxp1 — Orlando Pérez (@OrlandoPerezEC) February 7, 2021

"Ecuadorean citizens residing in the U.S. vote this moment in New Jersey, despite the weather conditions! #EcuadorDecide."

10:15 am - Presidential candidate for the Union for Hope (UNES) Andres Arauz accompanied his grandmother to vote. He cannot vote because he is registered in Mexico.

10:00 am - Ecuadorean voters denounce irregularities in the country and abroad as well. Polling stations in Guayaquil opened 40 minutes late. In Quito, residents complain that the polling stations were not ready, which discourages them from voting.

Ecuadorean residents are also casting their votes in Venezuela, Spain, Germany, and Belgium. Former president Rafael Correa denounced via Twitter irregularities in Brussels. Eight delegates from Guillermo Lasso's right-wing CREO movement observed voting, while representatives from other organizations were not allowed to access the polling station.

Over 52 000 police members are deployed nationwide.

#EcuadorDecides | Voting irregularities and abuses in Brussels, Belgium where eight delegates from Guillermo Lasso's right-wing CREO movement observe the voting precinct while certified observers from popular and left movements are escorted out by police.@MashiRafael @teleSURtv https://t.co/SUR3fCIYqN — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 7, 2021 Malestar de ciudadanas en el recinto del colegio Benalcázar, aseguran que las juntas no están listas y la demora ocasiona que la gente se vaya @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/owi0svioPw — Denisse Herrera (@denisseteleSUR) February 7, 2021 "Citizens' discomfort at the Benalcázar school site, claiming that the boards are not ready and the delay causes people to leave." DISPOSITIVO DE SEGURIDAD������‍♂️



52 000 servidores policiales se encuentran desplegados a nivel nacional, comprometidos con atender la #SeguridadCiudadana y el orden público, velando por la democracia y garantía de derechos y libertades.



����#CmdtGralPolicía @CarrilloRosero pic.twitter.com/perVrko8rE — Policía Ecuador (@PoliciaEcuador) February 7, 2021 "52,000 police officers are deployed nationwide, committed to providing #CitizenSecurity and public order, ensuring democracy and guaranteeing rights and freedoms."

09:15 am - Ecuadorean residents in Brussels, Belgium, denounce that they did not receive ballots to elect Andean Parliament members.

"EcuadorDecide2021 Ecuadoreans residing in #Brussels #Belgium denounce that ballots for the Andean Parliament did not arrive at this precinct."

08:50 am- The Vice-President of the Electoral Board of Pichincha, Emilio Castaño, says that, unlike other elections, there is absenteeism thus far. Since Friday, over 653 disabled people have cast their votes at home following biosecurity measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other parts of the country report long lines, but voters complain that social distancing measures are not followed.

Earlier in the morning, the National Electoral Council denied the entry to its headquarters to several media outlets without previous notice. They were told that it was an order from the Vice-Presidency as part of security measures.

Emilio Castaño, Vicepresidente de la Junta Electoral de Pichincha, indica que hay ausentismo hasta el momento a diferencia de otras jornadas electorales @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/InnEj0UHfM — Denisse Herrera (@denisseteleSUR) February 7, 2021

"Emilio Castaño, Vice President of the Electoral Board of Pichincha, indicates that there is absenteeism so far, unlike other election days."