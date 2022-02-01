Lockdown in US Prisons After Inmates’ Fatal Fight

A lockdown in federal prisons is held throughout the U.S. due to potential violence after inmates’ fatal fights.

The U.S. federal prison system has enforced a measure restricting more than 100,000 inmates to their cells with no visits. According to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the measure is temporary and has been imposed in an attempt to prevent such violence.

The incident, which is deemed a gang quarrel, took place on Monday at a high-security federal prison in Beaumont, Texas. As a result, two prisoners were killed and two more injured. Now there is an ongoing investigation carried out by the FBI.

The Associated Press (AP) has reported that the MS-13 or Mara Salvatrucha gang members were involved in the fight. The gang that originated in LA in the 1970s is known for being highly violent and implicated in drug traffic.

34-year-old Andrew Pineda and 54-year-old Guillermo Riojas have been identified as the two fatal victims in the fight. According to reports, both have a heavy criminal record and had been involved in previous altercations in prison.

U.S. federal prison system placed on nationwide lockdown after 2 Texas inmates killed https://t.co/3yFGypxcsl via @CBSNews

AP also remarked on BOP officials' concern over further violence regarding potential reprisal in response to the deadly fight.

The measure, despite being uncommon, has been put into effect before on the occasion of the insurrection at the US Capitol in 2021 and a spike in deaths because of the Covid-19 virus when starting the pandemic.