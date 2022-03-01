Live: World Bank Prepares $3 Billion Package To Support Ukraine

18:00 EST:
World Bank Prepares $3 Billion Package To Support Ukraine
The World Bank is preparing a $3 billion support package for Ukraine in the coming months and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is considering requests for emergency financing from Ukraine, the heads of the two institutions, David Malpass and Kristalina Georgieva, announced Tuesday in a statement.
"Our institutions are working together to support Ukraine on the financing and policy fronts, and are urgently ramping up that support. We have been in daily contact with the authorities on crisis measures.... At the World Bank Group, we are preparing a $3 billion support package over the coming months, starting with a fast-disbursing budget support operation of at least $350 million to be presented to the board for approval this week, followed by $200 million in fast-disbursing support for health and education," the text said.
Meanwhile, the IMF board could consider Ukraine's request for emergency financing through the Rapid Financing Instrument next week, the statement said.
17:00 GST:
Turkey hopes Moscow and Kiev will agree on ceasefire during negotiations
Turkey expects Moscow and Kiev to agree on a ceasefire during upcoming negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
On Monday Russia and Ukraine held the first round of negotiations to, according to a Ukrainian presidential aide, discuss the issues of ceasefire and cessation of hostilities on the Ukrainian territory, although they failed to achieve tangible results.
The delegations are scheduled to continue the dialogue after a series of consultations in their respective capitals.
"In the next round they will have enough time to discuss and agree on political issues, but what is relevant now is the ceasefire," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by Anadolu Agency.
Commenting on possible sanctions against Russia, the Turkish diplomat made it clear that his country does not plan to join these nor faces any pressure to do so.
16:00 EST:
Venezuela reiterates willingness to deepen strategic alliance with Russia
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia reiterated Tuesday his country's willingness to deepen the strategic alliance with Russia, after expressing his support for the actions of President Vladimir Putin's government to protect his nation's citizens amid the crisis in Ukraine.
"We support all the efforts of the Government of Russia to provide security to its people, in the face of the aggressions and defamations promoted from Washington, while reaffirming its total willingness to continue developing and deepening the Russia-Venezuela strategic alliance," Plasencia said via Twitter.
The Foreign Minister also referred to the telephone conversation held with Putin by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who expressed his solidarity with Russia's decisive actions in the face of the "destabilizing affronts of the European Union and NATO".
Maduro reiterated to his Russian counterpart the "firm disposition in favor of understanding and dialogue, as a way to preserve peace".