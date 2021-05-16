Live Updates: Vote Count Starts in Chile

On Sunday, Chile finished the voting process in which over 14.9 million people were eligible to choose 155 members of the convention that will draft the new Constitution, 16 governors, 345 mayors, and 2,252 councilors. According to authorities, the results of constituents will be announced around 21hr00 local time.

16:40 - President Piñera is in La Moneda to monitor the counting of votes. Piñera will lead the meeting of the political committee, where the ministers of the Interior, Finance, Social Development, Segpres, and Segegob participate. Afterward, they will follow the vote counting.

Comienza el conteo de votos y el Presidente llegó hace unos minutos a La Moneda. Primero hay reunión con el Comité Político, mientras el resto de los ministros verá los resultados en el Patio de Las Camelias @Pauta_cl #ElChileQueDecide — Gladys Piérola M. (@LalyPierola) May 16, 2021

"The vote counting begins and the President arrived a few minutes ago at La Moneda. First, there is a meeting with the Political Committee, while the rest of the ministers will see the results in the Patio de Las Camelias."

18:00 - Polls close in all regions of Chile except Magallanes which finished earlier as it is in a different time zone. However, local media outlets report that people are arriving last minute.

As the vote-counting already started in the Magallanes Region, the first vote went to a candidate of the Mapuche people.

"First constituent vote in #PuntaArenas for Mapuche candidate."

17:15 - The polls have closed in the Magallanes Region, Southtern Chile which is in a different time zone.

"At this moment the first polls in Magallanes are closing."

16:45 - The Secretary-General of the Presidency, Juan José Ossa, said that the results of the election of constituents would be known by 9:00 pm.

Earlier the government spokesman Minister Jaime Bellolio announced in a press conference that "as of yesterday, 40 percent of the people who had voted for the Plebiscite had voted". He added that the results would be available as of 20H00 local time (01H00 GMT) and specifically, the figures of the constituents "should be around eight or nine o'clock at night."

Today the polls close at 6 pm, but no polls can close until everyone in line has finished voting. The order of vote counting will prioritize the constituent convention members, then the regional governors, followed by the majors, and finally the councilmen.

Hoy cierran las mesas a las 6 de la tarde, pero ninguna mesa puede cerrar hasta que todos los que estén en la fila terminen de votar.



El orden de conteo de votos será el siguiente:

1. Convencionales Constituyentes.

2. Gobernadores Regionales.

3. Alcaldes.

4. Concejales. — Juan Jose Ossa (@juanjoseossasc) May 16, 2021

16:15 -Left-wing activists and politicians are urging people to vote as the polls close at 18hrs00. The day has been marked by low participation, potentially jeopardizing the left's progressive agenda.

teleSUR Chile's correspondent Paola Dragnic reports that left candidates warn that "low electoral participation in Chile would favor right-wing candidates who could be massively seated in the constitutional convention and make a Magna Carta similar to the one drafted during the dictatorship."

Baja participación electoral en Chile, favorecería a las y los candidatos de derecha que podrían estar masivamente sentados en la convención constitucional y hacer una Carta Magna similar a la redactada en Dictadura @LuisMesina1 pic.twitter.com/h4U1NGunV0 — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) May 16, 2021

"Low electoral participation in Chile would favor right-wing candidates who could be massively seated in the constitutional convention and make a Magna Carta similar to the one drafted during the dictatorship."

According to Interior Minister Rodrigo Delgado, "yesterday there were about 3 million voters, we believe that today there should be a higher figure than that, because on Sunday it was always projected that more people would vote than on Saturday, and with this election, we could be projecting to reach 7 million voters".

Former president Salvador Allende's grandson, said via Twitter that "the streets and the ballot boxes are spaces of struggle. Let's go to vote and keep fighting, demonstrating, organizing, and raising awareness."

Las calles y las urnas son espacios de lucha.

Vayamos a votar y sigamos luchando, manifestando, organizando y concientizando.



Porque la gran mayoría de lxs habitantes de Chile tenemos #ganasdecambiarestepaisculiao.#VayanAVotar#YoVotoElDomingo16#Distrito10#Elecciones2021CL pic.twitter.com/IThnyFVGDL — Pablo Sepúlveda Allende (@SepulvedAllende) May 16, 2021