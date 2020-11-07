Live Updates: President Biden Asks for Unity

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," Joe Biden said.
2:30 ET - Crowds Celebrate on the streets of Philadelphia and DC:
1:30 ET - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama offer congratulations to the President-Elect
Jimmy Carter - Former President:
"Rosalynn joins me in congratulating our friends President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation."
Bill Clinton - Former President:
America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!
1:00 ET - World leaders congratulate Biden over victory
Justin Trudeau - Prime Minister of Canada:
Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both.