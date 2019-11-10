    • Live
Live Updates: Evo Morales Calls New Elections Amid Coup Attempt
  • Bolivia's President Evo Morales looks on after adressing the media at the presidential hangar in the Bolivian Air Force terminal in El Alto, Bolivia, November 10, 2019.

    Bolivia's President Evo Morales looks on after adressing the media at the presidential hangar in the Bolivian Air Force terminal in El Alto, Bolivia, November 10, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 10 November 2019 (2 hours 24 minutes ago)
teleSUR brings you live updates of the unfolding right-wing attempted coup against the Bolivian government of President Evo Morales

The Bolivian government has denounced that an attempted coup by right-wing forces is underway in an effort to oust President Evo Morales after he won reelection in the Oct. 20 presidential elections.

teleSUR brings you live updates of the unfolding right-wing attempted coup against the Bolivian government of President Evo Morales.  

Updates are in local time in Bolivia

Live Updates

Update 2:15 p.m.

The Bolivian attorney general's office issued a statement Sunday afternoon instructing “the immediate start of all the corresponding legal actions for the prosecution of all members the electoral authority TSE and other authors and participants in these alleged irregular acts” that were concluded in the OAS report issued earlier Sunday. 

Update 2:20 p.m.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated Sunday the decision of President Evo Morales to call new elections in Bolivia, calling it "a triumph of democracy."

"There are always attitudes, there are authoritarian eagerness to want to resolve things with confrontation, with violence, and the best method to resolve differences is the democratic one, whatever the people decide."

Update 1:40 p.m.

Multiple senior government officials have been forced to resign following attacks on their homes and places of residence by right-wing protesters, according to local media reports. 

Update 12:05 p.m.

President Evo Morales speaks to teleSUR in an exclusive interview, explaining his decision to call for new elections while calling on the opposition respect the measures his government has taken and to respect his mandate which lasts until January next year. 

Watch the full interview here: 

Update 11:00 am

Former presidential candidate Carlos Mesa and right-wing opposition figure Luis Camacho say that President Evo Morales must resign and that he and his Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera should not stand for the new elections. The two opposition leaders have been denounced by the government and its supporters as inciters of the violence around the country. 

Update 7:00 a.m.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday that he was calling new presidential elections after a night of major unrest and violence across the country led by the right-wing opposition.

Update 1:00 a.m.

Regional leaders and progressive organizations have issued statements and messages of support and solidarity to the government of Evo Morales amid right-wing unrest threatening the country's peace and democracy. 

Update 12:06 a.m. 

The Movement to Socialism Party (MAS) and the senate chamber repudiated the violent acts carried out by vandal groups in the country. They also called the members of the opposition to the dialogue, noting that this dialogue would have the participation of the international community and religious entities.

Bolivia's Movement to Socialism Party (MAS) Senators call for dialogue and rejct violent acts from opposition groups

For his part, President Evo Morales reaffirmed that request and called again the peace and unity of the Bolivian people. 
 

Update 11:39 p.m.  

President Evo Morales denounced violent attacks by opposition groups, who burned the house of the governors in the cities of Chuquisaca and Oruro, as well as his sister’s house. 

Update 10:15 p.m. 

Supporters of Evo Morales in the city of El Alto are taking to the streets amid right-wing violence. 

Update 9:00 p.m.

Bolivian supporters of President Evo Morales are taking to the streets to protect the country's elected government and demand peace. 

Update 7:02 p.m.

Public BoliviaTV has shut down all operations amid threats by right-wing protesters of taking over it. The channel's HQ is under siege. 

​​​​​​​

Update 6:40 p.m.

President Morales is calling for talks among four political forces and said they may be accompanied by representatives of international organizations and churches.

by teleSUR / MH-TR
