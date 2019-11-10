Live Updates: Evo Morales Calls New Elections Amid Coup Attempt

teleSUR brings you live updates of the unfolding right-wing attempted coup against the Bolivian government of President Evo Morales

The Bolivian government has denounced that an attempted coup by right-wing forces is underway in an effort to oust President Evo Morales after he won reelection in the Oct. 20 presidential elections.

Updates are in local time in Bolivia

Live Updates

Update 2:15 p.m.

The Bolivian attorney general's office issued a statement Sunday afternoon instructing “the immediate start of all the corresponding legal actions for the prosecution of all members the electoral authority TSE and other authors and participants in these alleged irregular acts” that were concluded in the OAS report issued earlier Sunday.

#BTVInforma | @FGE_Bolivia instruye “el inicio inmediato de todas las acciones legales correspondientes para el procesamiento y juzgamiento de los vocales miembros del @TSEBolivia y demás autores y partícipes de estos presuntos hechos irregulares”. pic.twitter.com/2nP3D1DPOX — Bolivia tv (@Canal_BoliviaTV) November 10, 2019

Update 2:20 p.m.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated Sunday the decision of President Evo Morales to call new elections in Bolivia, calling it "a triumph of democracy."

"There are always attitudes, there are authoritarian eagerness to want to resolve things with confrontation, with violence, and the best method to resolve differences is the democratic one, whatever the people decide."

Desde Bacalar, Quintana Roo, México hasta Bolivia. pic.twitter.com/0aiMgxYUnZ — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) November 10, 2019

Update 1:40 p.m.

Multiple senior government officials have been forced to resign following attacks on their homes and places of residence by right-wing protesters, according to local media reports.

Update 12:05 p.m.

President Evo Morales speaks to teleSUR in an exclusive interview, explaining his decision to call for new elections while calling on the opposition respect the measures his government has taken and to respect his mandate which lasts until January next year.

Watch the full interview here:

Update 11:00 am

Former presidential candidate Carlos Mesa and right-wing opposition figure Luis Camacho say that President Evo Morales must resign and that he and his Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera should not stand for the new elections. The two opposition leaders have been denounced by the government and its supporters as inciters of the violence around the country.

Update 7:00 a.m.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday that he was calling new presidential elections after a night of major unrest and violence across the country led by the right-wing opposition.

"After listening to the COB, the Unity Pact and different sectors from the countryside and the cities, we have decided to ask the Legislative Assembly, within the constitutional principle of coordination, to renew the entire TSE in order to call new national elections." https://t.co/nOFRt5qOnp — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

Update 1:00 a.m.

Regional leaders and progressive organizations have issued statements and messages of support and solidarity to the government of Evo Morales amid right-wing unrest threatening the country's peace and democracy.

My full support to the president @evoespueblo in the face of this attempt to interrupt the constitutional order.



The region together with the international community, we must follow this situation closely and act in case of any event that implies an institutional breakdown. https://t.co/xqc6G1XloI — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

The @ALBATCP countries express their support for the Bolivian government and institutions, denounce the attempted coup d'état in progress, call for the return of peace and reaffirm their solidarity with President @evoespueblo. #ElMundoConEvo https://t.co/0Egg2wqcx7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

A coup d'etat is underway against the legitimate President of Bolivia,@evoespueblo. The opposition right-wing refuses to recognize their defeat at the polls and resorts to violence and force against the constitutional order. We strongly denounce this coup attempt! #ElMundoConEvo https://t.co/7iZmYLwtZY — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

Update 12:06 a.m.

The Movement to Socialism Party (MAS) and the senate chamber repudiated the violent acts carried out by vandal groups in the country. They also called the members of the opposition to the dialogue, noting that this dialogue would have the participation of the international community and religious entities.

For his part, President Evo Morales reaffirmed that request and called again the peace and unity of the Bolivian people.



Update 11:39 p.m.

President Evo Morales denounced violent attacks by opposition groups, who burned the house of the governors in the cities of Chuquisaca and Oruro, as well as his sister’s house.

We denounce and condemn before the international community and the Bolivian people that the fascist coup plan carries out violent acts with irregular groups that set fire to the house of the governors of Chuquisaca, Oruro and of my sister. Let's preserve peace and democracy. https://t.co/jVG4VWl1Jb — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

Update 10:15 p.m.

Supporters of Evo Morales in the city of El Alto are taking to the streets amid right-wing violence.

#Bolivia | In El Alto protesters show their support for the democratically elected president, #EvoMorales.



“Evo brother El Alto is with you!”#ElMundoConEvo pic.twitter.com/uUjI6zxm57 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

Bolivia's opposition burn down the home of Governor of Oruro, Victor Hugo Vasquez. The 'democracy' which the opposition seeks is one without a shred of tolerance for people with opposing views. Reports suggest there may have been people inside the home. pic.twitter.com/baUPuBfeap — Camila (@camilateleSUR) November 10, 2019

Update 9:00 p.m.

Bolivian supporters of President Evo Morales are taking to the streets to protect the country's elected government and demand peace.

#Bolivia | In El Alto, La Paz, protesters in support of President Evo Morales and against the coup attempt.

"Evo you're not alone!" they say. pic.twitter.com/MrLBqbtY8n — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 10, 2019

Update 7:02 p.m.

Public BoliviaTV has shut down all operations amid threats by right-wing protesters of taking over it. The channel's HQ is under siege.

We have confirmed with the information manager of the @Canal_BoliviaTV that the facilities of the State Channel are being besieged. We make international denunciation. We call for respect for all workers and their work. https://t.co/PrIHTCGLkv — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 9, 2019

​​​​​​​

Update 6:40 p.m.

President Morales is calling for talks among four political forces and said they may be accompanied by representatives of international organizations and churches.