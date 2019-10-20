    • Live
Live Updates: Bolivians Head to Polls in Key Election
Published 20 October 2019 (3 hours 53 minutes ago)
President Morales, widely known as just "Evo," is the favorite to win, with most polls showing as scoring a first-round victory.

Bolivians will vote in an election on Sunday to decide whether to extend the rule of President Evo Morales to nearly two decades amid a rise in right-wing governments in the region who have been facing major protests in neighboring Chile, Ecuador and Argentina over harsh austerity measures. 

Bolivia Analysis: What If Evo Morales Loses Elections?

Morales, widely known as just "Evo," is the favorite to win, with most polls showing as scoring a first-round victory, while some opposition-backed surveys show him winning but with less support.

Morales, a former union leader for coca growers, became Bolivia's first Indigenous president in 2006. He has overseen a long stretch of political and economic stability for Bolivia, a landlocked country of 11 million people.

"I support Evo because I want a stable economy," said Elsa Lima, 55, who sells sweets from a kiosk in the capital La Paz. "Otherwise everything will spin out of control and there will be crisis."

Morales needs 40 percent of ballots and a 10-point lead to win outright on Sunday. Polls opened at 8:00 am local time and close eight hours later. The next president will govern from 2020-2025.

Morales, whose campaign slogan is "Secure Future," has fanned fears that Mesa would seek support from the International Monetary Fund, and warned about the recent unrest in Ecuador and Argentina over unpopular loan deals with the IMF.

Live Updates

Update 11:30

Bolivian people continue to go to voting stations across the country in order to vote in the country's presidential and general elections. 

Update 10:45 am

Bolivia has been one of the few remaining countries in the region led by a leftist progressive government who has overseen stability for over a decade. Evo Morales is hoping to gain another term while right-wing candidates are hoping to end his presidency and return the country to U.S.-friendly domestic and foreign policies. 

Update 10:30 am

Main opposition candidate Carlos Mesa cast his vote. 

Update 10:05 am

Presidential candidate Oscar Miguel Ortiz cast his vote in the Bolivian city of Sant Cruz. ​​​​​​​

Update 9:50 am

Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera cast his vote accompanied by his family. He spoke to reporters and commented on the crisis in Chile. "I ask citizens to vote with these situations in mind so that they do not occur in our country"

Update 8:55 am

President Evo Morales and presidential candidate for Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) cast his vote. 

Update 8:47 am

Voting is underway in Chile despite the state of emergency. 

Update 8:05 am 

teleSUR's correspondent Freddy Morales is on the ground in La Paz. 

