Live Updates: Argentina Votes to Elect New President

Argentines headed to the polls on Sunday, after a year of twists and turns in a dramatic election race that has been chastening for conservative President Mauricio Macri, who trails well behind Peronist rival Alberto Fernandez in opinion polls.

Around the country, in an overcast Buenos Aires, amid the Pampas farmlands and the vineyards of Mendoza, polling stations opened their doors at 8 a.m.

Voting goes on until 6 p.m. with the first results expected a few hours later.

The ballot - which many have already called for Fernandez - is effectively a referendum between Macri's austerity and the "social contract" of the left-leaning opposition, who have attracted voters who have been hurt badly by the Macri's neoliberal model that led to the most severe economic crisis in decades.

Argentina's choice could have far-reaching implications: it is one the world's top grain exporters, is stirring the energy world with its huge Vaca Muerta shale field and is on the cusp of restructuring talks with creditors over US$100 billion in debt.

Fernandez, a relative unknown until this year outside Argentine political circles, holds a 20-point lead in most opinion polls after thumping Macri in an August primary.

The economy has taken center stage with the country in the grip of recession for most of the last year, the outlook for growth darkening, annual inflation over 50 percent, job numbers down and poverty up sharply.

Nohelia Pol, 31, a trader in Buenos Aires said she was going to vote for Fernandez, saying he had "fairer" policies to help people across the social spectrum. "I also hope that he will be able to get out country's economy going again a bit and get us out of the debt generated by our current president Macri."

The conservative incumbent won backers with plans to reform Argentina's notoriously closed economy with trade deals and a successful push to lure foreign investment into energy projects and infrastructure.

The rival candidates need 45 percent of the vote or 40 percent with a 10-point lead over the runner-up to avoid a second round, which if needed would be held on Nov. 24.

Voters will choose presidential candidates, along with deputies, senators, governors and local leaders.

