Lithuania: Ready To Send Lethal Weapons To Support Ukraine

Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said that Lithuania is ready to support Ukraine, including supplying weapons.

On Sunday, Arvydas Anusauskas, Lithuania's Defence Minister, decreed that they were ready to supply Ukraine with any weapons as support to the country.

The Defense Minister exposed that only when the victims have the means to defend themselves and safeguard their sovereignty, will diplomacy achieve its success.

"It is necessary to support Ukraine by all means; Lithuania is ready to do so, including handing over lethal weapons to Ukraine," declared Anusauskas in a press conference.

He refused to declare on what specific lethal weapons they will provide to Kiev, Ukraine." I will not answer in detail at the moment; it is a matter of a multilateral agreement because several countries involved, not only the giver and receiver but also the manufacturer and supplier," added the minister.

Over time, tensions around Ukraine have exacerbated after Western media reported on the supposed deployment of Russian troops near the border of Ukraine and called for preparation for an invasion.

Moscow otherwise has vehemently denied the accusations, referring to the presence of NATO's military activity near Russia's borders as a threat to its national security.