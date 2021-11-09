    • Live
News > Lithuania

Lithuania Declares State of Emergency in Border With Belarus

  • Citizens walk on the street in Siauliai, Lithuania, Nov. 6, 2021.

    Citizens walk on the street in Siauliai, Lithuania, Nov. 6, 2021. | Photo: Xinhua/Xue Dongmei

Published 9 November 2021
Opinion

Lithuania's parliament on Tuesday declared a state of emergency in its border region with Belarus, the first time since the country's independence.

According to local media LRT, the state of emergency, which is expected to come into effect on Wednesday, comes in response to hundreds of migrants trying to enter Poland from Belarus that led to disputes with the Polish security forces on Monday.
   
The state of emergency covers the entire border with Belarus and five kilometers inland and in the migrant accommodation facilities in Kybartai, Medininkai, Pabrade, Rukla, and Vilnius.
   
The state of emergency will last for one month and could be extended later if needed, according to Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.

by teleSUR/MS
