Libyan PM Dbeibah Is Dismissed after Assassination Attempt

On Thursday, the House of Representatives unanimously voted for Fathi Bashagha as Libya's new prime minister.

On Thursday morning, unknown men fired on Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah's car as he returned to his home in Tripoli. He was unharmed from the attack.

Previously, Dbeibah, who is part of the Government of National Unity (GNU) that has been in power since March 2021, declared that his administration will continue to exercise its functions until legislative elections are held on a date that has not yet been determined.

He also announced that the GNU will not allow the formation of a "parallel government" established by the Libyan House of Representatives, an institution that withdrew its confidence in Dbeibah in September.

The Interim Prime Minister challenged lawmakers to hold a new voting session and urged citizens to take to the streets to protest against the delay in the transition period. A few hours after the attack, the House of Representatives accepted the challenge.

Bashagha was the interior minister of the former UN-backed National Accord Government before the current GNU was approved in February 2021. The Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh recently said Dbeibah's administration already expired, calling for appointing a new one.

The GNU was appointed by the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, which ended years of political division in this North African country. General elections in Libya had been scheduled for Dec. 24, 2021, but were postponed indefinitely over technical and legal issues, according to the High National Elections Commission.