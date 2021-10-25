Libya Announces Plan For Upcoming Elections

The electoral process to be held in Dec. 24 could be carried out under favorable conditions since the pacification of the country seems to be advancing.

On Sunday, Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC) announced a plan for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. The polling day for the first round of the presidential elections is determined in the Commissioner's proposal that is approved by the House of Representatives President Imad Al-Sayah said.

The second round of the presidential elections will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections. The Commissioner will announce the results of both electoral processes simultaneously upon completion. The recommendation forms will be uploaded in advance on the official website of the HNEC to give enough time for candidates to prepare and submit them as soon as the nomination begins. The total number of registered Libyan voters, both at home and abroad, is 2,865,624, according to the HNEC.

In February, the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council. The new authority's main task is to prepare for the general elections to be held on Dec. 24.

The electoral process could be carried out under favorable conditions since the pacification of the country seems to be advancing. On Sunday, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Head Jan Kubis praised the achievements secured by the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC) since the signing of the 2020 cease-fire agreement.

"The cease-fire agreement has paved the road for the Libyan-led and -owned comprehensive political process towards the sustainable stability, unity, prosperity, and full sovereignty of Libya," he said, adding that “the JMC has also reached another important milestone by signing a comprehensive Action Plan for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces from Libya."

A war erupted in April 2019 between the eastern-based army and the former UN-backed government of national accord in and around the capital Tripoli and lasted for more than a year, before the JMC signed a cease-fire agreement in Geneva in October 2020.

Last week, the first group of UN officials to support the Libyan cease-fire monitoring mechanism arrived in Libya. They will be working under the guidance of the JMC to monitor the cease-fire and verify the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters, and foreign forces.