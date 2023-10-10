Liberia: Election Body Deploys Electoral Materials & Personnel

"Electoral materials have been deployed to all the 19 magisterial areas in the 15 counties of Liberia. Temporary electoral staff have been trained and assigned to their respective polling places," Lansanah said.

On Monday, Liberia's election body began the deployment of electoral materials and personnel across the country, saying that all necessary mechanisms have been put in place for the crucial presidential and national assembly polls scheduled for this Tuesday.

During a press conference marking the maiden edition of daily briefing on the polls in Monrovia, the capital, Davidetta Lansanah, head of the National Election Commission (NEC), stated that the election body was set to oversee a free, fair, and credible process.

"Electoral materials have been deployed to all the 19 magisterial areas in the 15 counties of Liberia. Temporary electoral staff have been trained and assigned to their respective polling places," Lansanah said.

"Polling staff have started the deployment of electoral materials to the 5,890 polling places within the 2,080 precincts in preparation for the polls," Lansanah added.

Voting has ended in #Liberia first major presidential & legislative elections post @UNmission.



Over 2.1 million registered voters expected to elect the new government for the next six years. Generally, the voting was peaceful and we now await the results. #LiberiaDecides2023 pic.twitter.com/6GC0S9JsV8 — Albert T Dayyeah (@AlbertTDayyeah) October 10, 2023

In addition, she also said that adequate security arrangements had already been made for a peaceful election process.

According to her, electoral materials were packed at the NEC headquarters and transported to the magistrates' offices, before being redeployed to the 2,080 precincts and polling places.

"This means that staff, who are supposed to be working in those polling places, have already been deployed, and they are taking the materials along with them," she explained.

According to official reports, the electoral umpire urged the over 2.4 million registered voters across the country to turn out at their various polling places to peacefully cast their ballot for their respective candidates while condemning, in strong terms, all violence that was recorded during the campaign period which ended at midnight Sunday.