Legendary Rock Guitarist Jeff Beck Dead at 78 From

The legendary British guitarist Jeff Beck, considered one of the most virtuosic and influential instrumentalists of rock and blues, died of a sudden bacterial meningitis, sources close to him confirmed Wednesday.

His family confirmed his death on Twitter, writing: "On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss."

After playing with the Yardbirds, Beck went on to front his own band named the Jeff Beck Group. He pioneered jazz-rock and experimented with fuzz and distortion effects while opening doors for heavier subgenres like psychedelic rock and heavy metal. The eight-time Grammy winner even had each of his fingers insured for £700,000.