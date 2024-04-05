Left-Green Movement Leader to Run for Icelandic Presidency

Currently, over 60 individuals have announced their intention of entering the Presidential race.

On Friday, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir announced that she would resign from her current position to run for president in the June election.

Through a video posted on Facebook, she indicated that many people have recently encouraged her to run for president and she decided some time ago not to run in the next parliamentary elections.

In Iceland, presidential elections occur every four years, and this year's contest is scheduled for June 1. Incumbent president Gudni Johannesson has announced he will not seek a third term. The number of presidential terms is not restricted by law in Iceland.

Eligible candidates must collect a backing of at least 1,500 advance signatures to be able to enter the race. The presidential election takes place on a simple majority of votes basis. Candidates must be Icelandic citizens and at least 35 years of age on election day.

Historian Gudmundur Halfdanarson said that the prime minister's decision to run for president is unprecedented. He noted that not even a minister has attempted to transition directly from a ministerial role to the presidency, let alone the prime minister.

Jakobsdottir has also been the chairperson of the Left-Green Movement since 2013. In her video, however, she did not say whether or for how long she would continue as chairperson. The coalition cabinet also comprises the Independence Party and the Progressive Party.

Currently, over 60 individuals have announced their intention of entering the race, embarking on the task of collecting the requisite signatures of support to formalize their candidacy.