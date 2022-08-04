Lebanon's President Vows Justice for Beirut Port Victims

On Aug. 4, 2020, the Beirut port was rocked by two big explosions, killing over 200 people and wounding over 6,000 others. So far, what happened has not been clarified.

On Thuesday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun reiterated his commitment to achieving justice for the victims of the explosions that rocked the Beirut port in 2020.

"I assure the families of the victims that I am committed to achieving justice by revealing the complete truth through an impartial judicial process away from any fraud, discretion or injustice, to hold accountable all those who are involved, because no one is above the law," Aoun said on the second anniversary of the tragic explosions.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati wishes the souls of the victims rest in peace and the hearts of their loved ones be soothed. "We will not reach justice without punishing the criminals ... There will be no resurrection for Lebanon without complete justice, no matter how long it takes," he said.

The families of the port blasts' victims held on Thursday a march in memory of their lost loved ones, demanding authorities continue investigations into the blasts.

In memory of 4th August 2020 Beirut Blast!#beirutportexplosion #انفجار_مرفأ_بيروت pic.twitter.com/PjztLfo4vU — Selim Hakimeh .'. سليم حكيمه (@SelimHakimeh) August 2, 2022

The remains of the Beirut port's silos, which have become an international symbol of the explosion, suffered a partial collapse again this Thursday, when hundreds of people were approaching the area to remember the victims of the tragedy.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m. local time, three marches that started in different parts of the city were heading towards the port. The collapse of the remains of the facilities raised a dust cloud that could be seen tens of meters away.