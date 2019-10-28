Lebanon Protesters Step up Roadblocks to Keep Pressure on Gov't

On one street leading into central Beirut, demonstrators had blocked all of the side roads with makeshift barricades.

Protesters in Lebanon set up new roadblocks across the country on Monday, the first day of Lebanon's work week, and kept up the pressure on politicians they accuse of corruption by cutting major arteries across the country using cars, tents and dumpsters.

In the southern city of Sidon, army soldiers sought to persuade sitting demonstrators to move from a main artery stretching to Beirut. Security forces deployed in larger numbers in the capital, but they did not try to force protesters to remove road blocks that have obstructed movement across much of the country.

On one street leading into central Beirut, demonstrators had blocked all of the side roads with makeshift barricades.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday said Lebanon should urgently implement reforms to restore confidence and economic stability. The IMF said it was evaluating an emergency reform package the Lebanese government announced last week, which has failed to defuse popular anger or reassure foreign donors.

The crisis is deadlocked with no sign of moves by the government to give ground to protesters whose demands include its resignation.

Banks remained closed on Monday. They have been shut for nine working days, citing safety concerns. Bankers and analysts also cited wide fears that depositors will try to take out their savings when banks reopen.