Venezuelan & Chinese Lawmakers To Strengthen Their Partnership

Venezuela's National Assembly (NA) President Jorge Rodriguez and Chinese People's Congress President Li Zhanshu on Tuesday agreed to create an Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group to strengthen both countries' partnership.

The Venezuelan official thanked the Asian country for sending nine shipments of medicines and medical supplies to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

He addressed the importance of brotherhood between China and Venezuela, especially amid the U.S. coercive measures imposed on both countries.

"China and Venezuela will push for a multipolar and multicentric world to confront neoliberalism and capitalism," Zhanshu said.

#LIVE | Venezuela's President @NicolasMaduro thanked Russia, China, India, Turkey, and Cuba for their support in the face of COVID-19, as it will allow the peoples' meeting to take place under dignified and safe health protocols. pic.twitter.com/yt2rL6Rw6i — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 26, 2021