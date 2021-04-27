Venezuelan & Chinese Lawmakers To Strengthen Their Partnership

Get our newsletter delivered directly to your inbox
They agreed to push for a multipolar international order to confront neoliberalism.
Venezuela's National Assembly (NA) President Jorge Rodriguez and Chinese People's Congress President Li Zhanshu on Tuesday agreed to create an Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group to strengthen both countries' partnership.
The Venezuelan official thanked the Asian country for sending nine shipments of medicines and medical supplies to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
He addressed the importance of brotherhood between China and Venezuela, especially amid the U.S. coercive measures imposed on both countries.
"China and Venezuela will push for a multipolar and multicentric world to confront neoliberalism and capitalism," Zhanshu said.
#LIVE | Venezuela's President @NicolasMaduro thanked Russia, China, India, Turkey, and Cuba for their support in the face of COVID-19, as it will allow the peoples' meeting to take place under dignified and safe health protocols. pic.twitter.com/yt2rL6Rw6i
The high-ranking officials also agreed on mutual backing in matters of territorial sovereignty defense.
"China will continue to stand with Venezuela. We will support the Bolivarian government in exploring the country's development taking into account its political and social context," Zhanshu added.
During the virtual meeting, the parliamentary presidents honored the 100th anniversary of China's Communist Party (CPC), which coincides with the 200th anniversary of the Carabobo Independence Battle in Venezuela.