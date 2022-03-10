Lavrov-Kuleba Meeting Fails to Reach Ceasefire Agreement

"The West is acting dangerously," Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Lavrov said, warning that Western arms supplies to Ukraine will lead to an escalation of the conflict.

Foreign affairs ministers Sergey Lavrov (Russia), Mevlut Cavusoglu (Turkey), and Dmytro Kouleba (Ukraine) held talks in Antalya, Turkey on Thursday. No concrete agreement emerged from their meeting to halt the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Nevertheless, the head of Russian diplomacy stated that President Vladimir Putin is willing to meet with the Ukrainian president if their meeting provides an "added value", serves to reach a solution, and facilitates establishing concrete agreements.

Lavrov also pointed out that the Antalya meeting is not a substitute for the Belarus talks, which are seen as "the only viable format." Russia will not agree to the creation of a "parallel track" of negotiations as Ukraine may be hoping for, Lavrov said, stressing that Kiev's search for "new formats" is only meant to show "some activity" and replace "real work".

During the Belarus rounds, Russia made it very clear what needs to be done to end the conflict in Ukraine: the demilitarization and denazification of that country and guarantee its neutral status, the Russian diplomat stressed.

Children-Hospital was military base: Moscow –

Russia’s top diplomat Sergei Lavrov claims the hospital was a base for Ukrainian Azov Battalion and “other radicals” and slams the West for supplying them with “deadly weapons”. pic.twitter.com/ICgjrXmxjm — Ozonox (@Ozonox) March 10, 2022

Lavrov also mentioned that the Ukrainian side promised to respond shortly to the proposals put forward in writing by Russia at the latest round of talks in Belarus.

Besides reiterating the claim that Ukrainian nationalists use civilians as human shields, Lavrov denounced that the Pentagon has deployed military biological labs in Ukraine. "The West is acting dangerously," he said, warning that Western arms supplies to Ukraine will lead to an escalation of the conflict.

“Those who send weapons to Ukraine, or encourage mercenaries, will be responsible for their actions,” the Russian diplomat stressed, as reported by agency AA.