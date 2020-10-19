    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Bolivia

Latin American Leaders Congratulate Arce On MAS Victory
  • Argentine President Alberto Fernandez:

    Argentine President Alberto Fernandez: "The MAS victory in Bolivia is not only good news for those of us who defend democracy in Latin America; it is also an act of justice in the face of the aggression suffered by the Bolivian people." | Photo: Twitter/@alferdez

Published 19 October 2020
Opinion

The MAS candidate's election will put an end to the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez in Bolivia.

Numerous elected leaders and heads of state in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, congratulated Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce as the winner in Sunday's elections.

RELATED:

Socialist Presidential Candidate Arce Wins Bolivia's Elections

In a message published on Twitter,  López Obrador praised this result and congratulated the Bolivian people for resolving the country's conflicts peacefully and democratically. He also greeted the social organizations, native peoples, former president Evo Morales and the Movement Towards Socialism.

For his part, Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo extended their greetings to the representative of MAS.

"We congratulate each brother and sister of this noble and great people of Tupac Katari, the people of the first indigenous president of the Americas, our dear compañero Evo Morales."

They add that "this new and unquestionable success of the Bolivian People, confirms the advance of its Plurinational Revolution, with the immense Force of the Spirit of our Ancestors and our Heroes."

The leaders join the congratulations from several parts of the world to the winner of Bolivia's elections this October 18.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also congratulated today the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) for the victory of its candidate Luis Arce in the first round of the presidential elections in Bolivia.

The president celebrated the results with a vast advantage for the candidate Luis Arce, who returned political power to MAS after the coup d'état against then-president Evo Morales in 2019.

"I contacted president-elect of Bolivia Luis Arce to congratulate him on his democratic triumph. We agreed to continue promoting strong bilateral relations between Paraguay and Bolivia and regional integration."
 

"Congratulations to #MAS, who has recovered at the polls, the power that was usurped by the oligarchy, with the complicity of #OEA and the imperial guide. #Cuba shares joy for the triumph of #LuisArce. The Bolivarian ideal is reborn," wrote the president.

The MAS candidate obtained 52.4 percent of the votes, while the candidate for Citizen Community, Carlos Mesa, reached 31.5 percent, according to the poll published by the pollster Ciesmori for Unitel.

"Great Victory! The Bolivian people, united and conscious, defeated the coup d'état against our brother Evo. Congratulations to President-elect Luis Arce, Vice President David Choquehuanca, and our Indigenous Chief of the South @evoespueblo Jallalla Bolivia!"
 

The electoral law establishes that in order to win in the first round, one of the candidates must obtain 50 percent plus one of the votes, or at least 40 percent with an advantage of 10 percentage points over the second most voted for candidate.

Upon learning of the unofficial results, Arce thanked the Bolivian people for their support and trust and reiterated that they would work to regain stability and social peace.

 

The former President Evo Morales, pointed out that Bolivia recovered democracy and qualified as a great responsibility to maintain the majority in Parliament.

The de facto government president, Jeanine Áñez, acknowledged the defeat and congratulated the winners on Twitter.

Tags

Bolivia Argentina Cuba Mexico Nicaragua Paraguay MAS Bolivia Elections

People

Alberto Fernandez Miguel Diaz-Canel Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador Daniel Ortega Mario Bado Benitez

Prensa Latina-teleSUR
by teleSUR/les-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.