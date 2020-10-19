Latin American Leaders Congratulate Arce On MAS Victory

The MAS candidate's election will put an end to the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez in Bolivia.

Numerous elected leaders and heads of state in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, congratulated Bolivian President-elect Luis Arce as the winner in Sunday's elections.

In a message published on Twitter, López Obrador praised this result and congratulated the Bolivian people for resolving the country's conflicts peacefully and democratically. He also greeted the social organizations, native peoples, former president Evo Morales and the Movement Towards Socialism.

La victoria del @BOmereceMAS en Bolivia no solo es una buena noticia para quienes defendemos la democracia en América Latina; es, además, un acto de justicia ante la agresión que sufrió el pueblo boliviano.



¡Felicitaciones, @LuchoXBolivia! pic.twitter.com/jBt8YMyT2Z — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) October 19, 2020

For his part, Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo extended their greetings to the representative of MAS. "We congratulate each brother and sister of this noble and great people of Tupac Katari, the people of the first indigenous president of the Americas, our dear compañero Evo Morales."