Latin American Governments Mourn the Death of Shinzo Abe

An unemployed Japanese man shot dead Shinzo Abe, who ruled Japan from 2006 to 2007 and then from 2012 to 2020, while he was making a speech on a Nara street.

On Friday, Latin American countries extended their condolences to the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated while participating in the political campaign for the Upper House election on Sunday. Below are some reactions to this crime.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez: "It was with absolute shock that I knew of the assassination of Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister of Japan. My condolences to his loved ones and the greatest repudiation of this shocking, painful attack on democracy and peace."

Bolivia's President Luis Arce: "We send our condolences to the Japanese people and to the relatives of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Bolivia has a relationship of friendship and cooperation with Japan and, as a pacifist state, we condemn the violent act that caused his death."

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro: “I receive with extreme indignation and regret the news of the death of Shinzo Abe, a brilliant leader who was a great friend of Brazil. I extend to Abe's family and our Japanese brothers, my solidarity... I have declared 3 days of mourning throughout the country as a sign of our respect for the Japanese people, in recognition of Shinzo Abe's friendship with Brazil, and in solidarity in the face of an unjustifiable cruelty. May his murder be severely punished. We stand with Japan."

Cuba's Vice President Salvador Valdes: "It is with deep concern and sadness that we receive the news of the dear former PM of Japan Abe, who was a great friend of Cuba. We express our most sincere condolences and solidarity to our Japanese colleagues, Mrs. Abe, and to all relatives."

Dominica Prime Roosevelt Skerrit: "I am profoundly saddened by the assassination of former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe. He was a truly inspirational statesman and leader, who will be remembered for his sincere support of our small island developing states in the region."

Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso: "We mourn the death of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. We send our condolences and solidarity to the Japanese government and people. We condemn the violent attack of which he was a victim. Peace in his grave."

Honduras' Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Reina: "We condemn the vile assassination of the former PM Shinzo Abe. Our condolences and solidarity to his family. Our best wishes so that, despite this terrible event, the electoral process take place for the benefit of the Japanese democracy and the people."

Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei: "I repudiate and condemn the tragic assassination of former PM Shinzo Abe, a great leader of his nation. From Guatemala, we accompany the Japanese people and government and express our solidarity."

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega: "With great sadness, and always ready to condemn acts of terrorism and barbarism that unfortunately occur daily in this World that we struggle to change for the better, we join the dismay of the Japanese people and government, in the face of the crime committed yesterday against former PM Shinzo Abe... The Nicaraguan government and people recognize Japan's contribution to solidarity programs and projects that contribute to Nicaraguans' well-being and rights."

Peru's Foreign Affairs Ministry: "Peru deeply regrets and condemns the execrable assassination of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and expresses its deepest condolences to his family, the Japanese people and government. We highlight his legacy and commitment to multilateralism. His contributions are still valid and have contributed to the strengthening of the bilateral relationship between Peru and Japan."

Uruguay's Foreign Affairs Ministry: “Uruguay categorically condemns the senseless acts of brutality, directed in this case against a prominent political personality who had the responsibility of leading the destinies of Japan with balance, consideration, and civic sense. Shinzo Abe was a friend of Uruguay and visited our Republic as prime minister in De. 2018, thus helping to strengthen the solid relations of friendship and cooperation that exist between both nations.”

