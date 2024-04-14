Latin American Countries Asks UN To Avoid Other War in Mid East

"Everyone knows how wars begin, nobody knows how they end," said the Colombian Gustavo Petro.

The heads of state of Colombia, Bolivia and Honduras, referring to the massive missile and drone response by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria, emphasized their commitment to restore peace in West Asia and prevent a new war in the Middle East with unpredictable consequences.

Gustavo Petro, Colombian president said through his X account that the support of the United States to a genocide, has burned the world, and emphasized that the United Nations must meet urgently and bet immediately on peace. We are on the brink of World War III, and he added: "Everyone knows how wars begin, nobody knows how they end".

For his part, Bolivian President Luis Arce stressed his commitment to world peace and affirmed that "war is the worst way to resolve international conflicts," he also joined Petro’s request for an urgent meeting of the United Nations to "to prevent this conflict from escalating into a third world war".

Todos los países de América Latina y el Caribe nos hemos declarado una zona de paz. Hoy, Honduras ofrece a la Organización de las Naciones Unidas @antonioguterres el apoyo que requiera para activar todos los mecanismos necesarios y evitar una nueva guerra en el Medio Oriente,… — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) April 14, 2024 All the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have declared ourselves a zone of peace. Today, Honduras offers the United Nations Organization @antonioguterres the support it requires to activate all the necessary mechanisms and avoid a new war in the Middle East, the consequences of which would be unpredictable. By respecting international law for the sake of peace and security, we can save Humanity.

The Hondurian president Xiomara Castro also reacted to the Iranian armed response. "Honduras offers the United Nations and Antonio Guterres (UN Secretary-General) the support they need to activate all the necessary mechanisms and prevent a new war in the Middle East," said in X the Centroamerican head of state.

Castro notes that the consequences of an escalation between Iran and Israel would be unpredictable. " Respecting international law for the sake of peace and security, we can save humanity," emphasized the Honduran president.

The Brazilian government also expressed its "grave concern" at recent developments in the Middle East and called on the international community to step up its efforts to prevent the escalation of tensions in the region, already affected by more than 190 days of aggressive Israeli attacks on Palestine.

Other Latin American countries also reacted to Iran’s response to Israel’s aggression. The Venezuelan government announced in a statement that "as a result of the genocide in Palestine and the irresponsible actions of the Israeli regime, as well as the inaction of the United Nations, instability in the region has intensified in recent weeks".