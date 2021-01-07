Latin America Celebrates 'Three Kings Day'

Churches were not as crowded as they were in previous years as many markets reported a 50 percent drop in sales.

Latin American countries on Wednesday marked the Three Kings Day, which is a religious festivity that worships the Child Jesus.

Every January 6, as part of a tradition inherited from the Spanish Colony, families praise the arrival of Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar in Belem.

On the Three Kings Day, thousands of people go to churches to pray for their families' health. It is also a tradition to give gifts to children, make artistic presentations in the streets, and bake a roll.

This 2021, however, the celebration was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches were not as crowded as they were in previous years.