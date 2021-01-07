News > Latin America

Latin America Celebrates 'Three Kings Day'

Churches were not as crowded as they were in previous years as many markets reported a 50 percent drop in sales.

Latin American countries on Wednesday marked the Three Kings Day, which is a religious festivity that worships the Child Jesus.

Every January 6, as part of a tradition inherited from the Spanish Colony, families praise the arrival of Melchior, Gaspar, and Balthazar in Belem.

On the Three Kings Day, thousands of people go to churches to pray for their families' health. It is also a tradition to give gifts to children, make artistic presentations in the streets, and bake a roll.

This 2021, however, the celebration was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches were not as crowded as they were in previous years.

An Aimaras priest blesses a Child Jesus statuette, La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 6, 2021.
An Aimaras priest holds a Child Jesus statuette, La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 6, 2021.
People parade through the Basilica of San Francisco, in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 6, 2021.
An Indigenous family asks a priest to bless a child Jesus image in La Paz, Bolivia, Jan. 6, 2021.
A baker prepares a Three Kings roll in Mexico City, Jan. 5, 2021.
Low affluence of buyers in Sonora Market stores, in Mexico City, Jan. 5, 2021.
Men take a picture in Saints Kings parish in Cajijitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, Jan. 6, 2021.
A woman prays in Saints Kings parish, Cajijitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, Jan. 6, 2021.
Statuettes of two of the three kings with mask in San Pedro Claver Sanctuary, Cartagena, Colombia, Jan. 6, 2021.
A woman prays in Saints Kings parish, Cajijitlan, Jalisco, Mexico, Jan. 6, 2021.
