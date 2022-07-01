    • Live
Latin America & Caribbean Ratifies CTBT

    Dominica signed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT). Jul. 1, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@pirkko_pirkko

Published 1 July 2022 (1 hours 21 minutes ago)
Opinion

With Dominica's signature, the region completed the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) ratification process.

On this occasion, acting Foreign Minister Christian Guillermet said that the Costa Rican government welcomed the deposit of the CTBT ratification instrument by Dominica.

RELATED:
Russia Strives To Prevent Nuclear Conflict

The interim foreign minister said that the region's commitment to pushing forward political efforts over 25 years towards the instrument's entry into force is thus reaffirmed. 

Guillermet also said that Latin America and the Caribbean was the first region in the world legally ban nuclear weapons, declaring themselves a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone.

According to the Costa Rican diplomat, on September 24, 1996, Costa Rica signed the CTBT, which it ratified on September 25, 2001.  

The CTBT, together with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), are instruments of the international framework that call for nuclear weapons elimination.

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/gsd-MS
