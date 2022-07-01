Latin America & Caribbean Ratifies CTBT

On this occasion, acting Foreign Minister Christian Guillermet said that the Costa Rican government welcomed the deposit of the CTBT ratification instrument by Dominica.

The interim foreign minister said that the region's commitment to pushing forward political efforts over 25 years towards the instrument's entry into force is thus reaffirmed.

Guillermet also said that Latin America and the Caribbean was the first region in the world legally ban nuclear weapons, declaring themselves a Nuclear Weapons Free Zone.

According to the Costa Rican diplomat, on September 24, 1996, Costa Rica signed the CTBT, which it ratified on September 25, 2001.

#Dominica���� becomes 173rd State to ratify #CTBT, great way to celebrate 25th anniv yr. @_RobFloyd: “This ratification marks new era of partnership, also universalising CTBT in LatAm & Caribbean. This demonstrates region’s leadership in #nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.” pic.twitter.com/8sKsV1TRvv — CTBTO (@CTBTO) July 1, 2022

The CTBT, together with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), are instruments of the international framework that call for nuclear weapons elimination.