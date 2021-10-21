Late Monsoon Rains Claim 200 Lives in India and Nepal

The rains, floods, and landslides in both countries are due to the presence of the monsoon, typical of this time of the year.

Natural disasters such as heavy rains, floods, and landslides brought about by the monsoon in the Hindustan peninsula is a cyclical event every year. Recent monsoon activity this year has so far left more than 200 deaths in the two most affected countries, India and Nepal, according to information from civil defense authorities of both States.

In India, the number of deaths caused by the rains, floods, and landslides would be at least 102. In neighboring Nepal, authorities on Thursday raised the previous toll to 88.

According to Indian emergency and civil defense officials, disaster management committees are actively working on rescue and relief operations and the police and army have been mobilized.

In the Indian state of Uttarakhand (north), in the heart of the Himalayas, authorities confirmed the death of 55 people, nine more than in the previous balance.

Late monsoon floods kill more than 150 in India and Nepal https://t.co/xk3encnZV5 — Newshub (@NewshubNZ) October 21, 2021

The heavy rains have damaged roads and bridges in this area and have left many villages isolated, and the government has also deployed the army to reach isolated areas.

The state disaster management secretary, S. Murugeshan, indicated that the toll could rise because many people were missing, including 20 tourists who had gone on a hike to a glacier.

The weather bureau issued a red alert for the state, with warnings that extreme rain will continue in Darjeeling and other nearby towns on Thursday and Friday.

In Kerala in southern India, where 42 people have died since last week, also from the effects of the monsoon, the local weather department warned of heavy rains in at least three districts.