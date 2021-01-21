    • Live
Latam Presidents Sent Messages To the New US Administration
    President Joe Biden (2d. L) and Vice President Kamala Harris (2d. R) at the Inauguration ceremony, Washington DC, U.S. Jan. 20, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 21 January 2021 (2 hours 40 minutes ago)
The congratulatory messages call for respectful bilateral relations and the promotion of a pacifist international policy.

Several Latin American presidents congratulated the new U.S. administration led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris who were sworn in at the Capitol hill on Wednesday.

Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez expressed his confidence that bilateral relations will be strengthened and wished Biden and Harris success in the exercise of their mandates.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce warned that "bonds of trust must be built for a bilateral relationship framed in mutual respect and complementarity". He also called on Biden to forge a new period of "equality, freedom and democracy" for the U.S. people. 

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro urged Biden to assume a policy of peace with the rest of the world and vowed for a new beginning in bilateral relations. 

"I call for a deep and profound rectification... to end the demonization of the Bolivarian Revolution, a product of Trump's extremist and supremacist policies," he tweeted. 

Besides congratulations by Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) who expressed that "binational cooperation must be respectful of sovereignty", Central American countries' presidents also sent their greetings. 

Chile's President Sebastian Piñera and  Colombia's President Ivan Duque expressed their willingness to strengthen ties in areas of common interest.

