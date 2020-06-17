Latam Airlines Suspends Operations In Argentina Indefinitely

The largest Latin America airline Wednesday announced that it is suspending its operations in Argentina due to the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release the company said that the decision was taken because "because with the current conditions of the local industry, aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, a sustainable projected is not considered viable."

On May 26 the Chilean-Brazilian airline filed for bankruptcy protection in a New York court, as South American countries have retained the border closures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Argentine subsidiary has been in operation for 15 years but its 12 domestic routes have been shut down by the virus, while four international destinations are operated by other LATAM subsidiaries. Both passenger and cargo flights would be halted, the company said.

#AtenciónPasajeros: LATAM Airlines Argentina cesa operaciones en el país. LATAM Airlines Group y sus otras filiales seguirán operando las rutas internacionales a EE.UU., Brasil, Chile y Perú para conectar a Argentina con el mundo. Más información en: https://t.co/A35v7b2CCD — LATAM Airlines (@LATAMAirlines) June 17, 2020

"#AttentionPassengers: LATAM airlines Argentina is ceasing its operations in the country. LATAM Airlines Group and its other subsidiaries will continue operating international routes to U.S. Brazil, Chile and Perù to connect Argentina to the world"

Although the Argentinian subsidiary is canceling, the other four international destinations to U.S. Brazil, Chile, and Perù will resume as soon as sanitary restrictions are lifted.

The company also informed that it will communicate through its official channels all the answers and alternatives available to passengers regarding national routes, international routes, and passengers who already redeem their tickets.

A LATAM spokesman said the subsidiary will begin a government process in Argentina before it can lay off 1,715 employees.

Before the pandemic it served 145 destinations in 26 countries, employing 42,000 people and operating 1,400 flights a day, transporting 74 million passengers a year.