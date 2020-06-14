Latam Journalists Ask the UN to Help Free Palestinian Peers

At least 20 journalists are currently locked in Israeli jails where they are subjected to abuse and torture.

Hundreds of Latin American journalists and media institutions have called last week on the United Nations (U.N.) to urgently intervene for the release of the Palestinian journalists currently held in Israeli prisons across the Israeli-occupied territories.

The Journalist Support Committee has issued Thursday a statement to confirm that at least 20 journalists were currently locked in Israeli jails where they are subjected to abuse, torture, while detained without charge or trial under the controversial administrative detention policy.

The committee, in cooperation with Latin American media organizations and journalists, also released a memorandum to show the suffering of the Palestinian journalists imprisoned by Israel.

Chairman of the Committee, Saleh Al-Masry, expressed his gratitude to all the institutions and journalists in Latin America who showed solidarity with Palestinian journalists.

Al-Masry also called on all media institutions worldwide to take action and support the committee’s demands for the release of the arrested journalists, stressing that the signing of about 200 journalists may contribute to launching an investigation into the attacks on Palestinian journalists especially in light of the increased tensions in the occupied territories.

The Journalist Support Committee began its campaign at the beginning of 2020 demanding the release of Palestinian journalists detained inside Israeli prisons and already issued a memorandum which included detailed data and information, documents and pictures in order to shed light on the sufferings of the detainees.

On April 20, more than a dozen press institutions appealed to U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to pressure the Tel Aviv regime to release Palestinian journalists being held in Israeli prisons amid the coronavirus pandemic.