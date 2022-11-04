Last Generation Activists Throw Soup Into Van Gogh's The Sower

This classic painting, however, was not damaged because it was protected by glass.

On Friday, three climate activists threw vegetable soup on "The Sower", a work painted by Vincent Van Gogh in 1988 that is being exhibited at the Bonaparte Palace in Rome. This classic painting, however, was not damaged because it was protected by glass.

"Everything we would have a right to see in our present and our future is being obscured by a real and imminent catastrophe," the environmental group called "Last Generation" said.

"Today is vegetable soup on Van Gogh's Sower. We act for the love of life, therefore for the love of art! In the future when we will struggle to find food for everyone, can we think that art will continue to be protected?"

After launching the soup, the Last Generation activists hit the wall and shouted slogans against the use of coal and climate change. A short time later the police arrested the activists and a photographer who was in the place and could be part of the protest. Later, the security guards removed the visitors and closed the exhibition halls.



Un altro quadro di Van Gogh imbrattato dagli ambientalisti di Ultima generazione. Tre attiviste hanno gettato una zuppa di verdura su "Il seminatore", in mostra a Roma. Come negli altri casi, l'opera è protetta da un vetro e non ha subito danni. pic.twitter.com/yjdNmLeEPz — Tg3 (@Tg3web) November 4, 2022

The tweet reads, "Another Van Gogh painting smeared by Last Generation activists. Three environmentalists threw a vegetable soup on 'The Sower' that is on display in Rome. As in other cases, the work is protected by a glass and has not been damaged."

A week ago, three people were arrested in the Netherlands after throwing tomato sauce near Johannes Vermeer's "Girl with a Pearl Earring", a painting exhibited in the Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague.

A few days earlier, two Last Generation activists threw mashed potatoes at a painting by Claude Monet on display at the Barberini Museum in Potsdam, near Berlin.

The first of these symbolic actions took place when "Just Stop Oil" activists poured tomato soup over Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at the National Gallery Museum in London.

In none of these cases were the works of art damaged because the environmental activists staged their protests over paintings that were behind glass.

