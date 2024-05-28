Landslide Leaves at Least 21 Dead in India

Mizoram Police Director General Anil Shukla reported that "The total number of deaths is 21, including two children".

At least 21 people died this Tuesday in northwestern India after a collapse in a stone quarry caused by heavy rain from a tropical storm.

Shukla added "It is feared that five to six people are still trapped under the rubble, so rescue teams continue to work hard to locate and rescue them".

According to the official, the quarry had been inactive for almost three decades, but heavy rainfall last Sunday caused landslides affecting several roads in the area.

Aizawl May 28, 2024: Cyclone Remal has wreaked havoc on Mizoram, with the capital city of Aizawl experiencing severe landslides and significant property damage. Broadband and electricity services have been disrupted in various areas, and several fatalities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/7rczjNd3CU — DD News Mizoram (@DDNewsMizoram) May 28, 2024

Mizoram authorities ordered the closure of all public offices and recommended teleworking for private companies to allow it.

Meanwhile, the head of state government, Lal Duhoma, announced that the relatives of the deceased would receive 400,000 rupees (about 5,000 dollars).

On the other hand, the Department of Meteorology of India (IMD) announced in its latest bulletin that heavy rains and winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour will continue.

IMD warned that downpours could cause damage to vulnerable structures and straw houses, and cause landslides in the region.