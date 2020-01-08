Landless Workers Begin Vigil Against Evictions in Brazil

Over the past 35 years, the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) has been known worldwide for organizing thousands of landless workers to occupy large estates in order to earn the right to land, health, education.

At least two months after the Free Lula Vigil ended, the Brazilian city of Curitiba, in Parana state, has become the scenario of new demonstrations led by the Landless Workers' Movement (MTS) to denounce possible evictions.

Data published on the website of the Workers' Party (PT) warn that 212 families are running the risk that authorities headed by Governor Ratinho Junior destroy their homes, crops and other facilities built over 20 years.

Inspired by the experience of the permanent mobilizations to demand the release of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the MTS Campesina Resistance Vigil: For Land, Life and Dignity will take place until January 15.

Among the farmers threatened with eviction are dozens of participants in the Free Lula Vigil, including Adair Gonzalves, the first name read by Lula from his thank you list when he was released on November 8, 2019.

On Nov. 25, the MST denounced violent military evictions of about 700 landless families from the settlements of Abril Vermelho, Dorothy, and Irany (in the cities of Casa Nova and Juazeiro) that they had been occupying since 2007.