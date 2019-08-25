Lack of Specialized Doctors Affects Care in Paraguay

Mazzoleni said a 'historic debt weighs on Paraguay's public health', and it won't be solved not even in 10 years because 'we need ever-growing budgets, medicines and supplies.'

The lack of specialized doctors to provide proper medical coverage is one of Paraguay''s most serious health issues, Public Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni has warned.

The minister said the lack of resources keeps the system from providing integral and dignified health care throughout the country. 'We lack human resources and we are focused in training them,' added the official.



The needs are bigger in intensive care; there are only 281 beds in intensive care units in all the country, he complained, saying they expect to add up another 40 next year. There are not enough therapists; the number of bed can grow but not the number of this type of specialized doctors as it takes longer to train them, the minister explained.