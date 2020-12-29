'Laboratories Should Rush To Sell Vaccines' Bolsonaro Says

To justify his administration's delay in starting a COVID-19 vaccination plan, Brazil's President blames transnational pharmaceutical companies for not presenting their proposals to local health regulators.

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro downplayed the absence of a mass vaccination plan and blamed COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for not approaching the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to offer their products.

“Brazil has 210 million inhabitants. It is a huge consumer market. Laboratories are the ones that should be interested in selling the vaccine. Why then don't they present the documentation to Anvisa? The one who wants to sell is the one who has to present the proposal,” he said.

The Brazilian president also insinuated that those who have already contracted COVID-19 and have overcome it should not be vaccinated.

So far, Anvisa has not received registration requests from AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Sinovac, the three vaccines the Health Ministry says it will use in a vaccination campaign whose start date remains unknown.

President Jair Bolsonaro clearly indicates that those taking the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine cannot hold anyone liable for potential side-effects. You do so at your own risk.



The vaccine will, therefore, not be made mandatory in Brazil. https://t.co/SNcLjHNSbF — RBClouston (@rbclouston) December 27, 2020

National health authorities would also use the Chinese Coronavac vaccine, which is being developed in the Sao Paulo state through the Butantan Institute.

The Sao Paulo’s Health Secretary Jean Gorinchteyn mentioned that 500,000 doses of Sinovac arrived in his state, whose vaccination campaign could begin on January 25 after submitting the registration request to Anvisa.

He also stressed that his subnational government expects to have 11 million doses of Coronavac until the end of January.