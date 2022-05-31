On Tuesday, the head of the Lugansk People's Republics said that the Donbass continues to be attacked by the Ukrainian forces.

Leonid Pasechnik, the Lugansk People's Republics leader, said Tuesday that Ukraine's military continues its offensive against the Donbass, where they are indiscriminately shooting civilians.

LPR leader posted on Telegram that "the Ukrainian authorities, having stooped to the level of terrorists, continue their blind, morally inexplicable aggression against the residents of Donbass." He added that "the shelling of Svatovo and Stakhanov, which also killed young residents of the republic, looks even more sacrilegious on the eve of Children's Day."

The top official continues to say that "the atrocious crimes of Ukrainian nationalists on the territory of the LPR have been going on for eight long years. Feeling their inevitable defeat, the militants fire indiscriminately from all types of weapons at peaceful towns and villages that are deep in the rear."

He cited the recent bombing from the Tochka-U missile system of the center of Svatovo, where according to Pasechnik, there were no military equipment or soldiers. He also commented on the fire from Uragan rocket systems at Stakhanov, located far behind the front line. "The result of these two monstrous attacks alone is five dead people, more than 30 wounded, including more than ten children," said Pasechnik.

"Miles de hechos de crímenes": Pasechnik habló sobre los preparativos para el juicio de los neonazis. Durante el próximo tribunal, el régimen de Kiev será castigado por cada asesinato y cada casa destruida, dijo el jefe de la RPL, Leonid Pasechnik. pic.twitter.com/KcWnYUI1CV — Титов (@GonestAlbert) May 31, 2022

"Thousands of facts of crimes:" Pasechnik spoke about the preparations for the trial of neo-Nazis. During the next court, the Kiev regime will be punished for every murder and every destroyed house, said the head of the RPL, Leonid Pasechnik.

The official said that Ukrainian soldiers would be judged by the crimes against the people of Donbass that were perpetrated over the past eight years. "Preparations are underway now in the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, and in the Russian Federation for a court-martial against neo-Nazis," said the LPR leader. "Authorities and public organizations for eight years have recorded thousands of facts of crimes against the people of Donbass."

"We have things to put on the indictment for the Ukrainian fascists and prove all their crimes!" he added. "The hour of reckoning is near. There's no forgiveness and indulgence for the enemy. For every murder, for every destroyed house, the Kiev regime will suffer a well-deserved punishment!"